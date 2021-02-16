Route One Investment Company, L.P. Buys New York Times Co, Guidewire Software Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Fastenal Co, Alphabet Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Route One Investment Company, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys New York Times Co, Guidewire Software Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Fastenal Co, Alphabet Inc, Liberty Global PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Route One Investment Company, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Route One Investment Company, L.P. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 7,000,573 shares, 19.89% of the total portfolio. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 7,812,293 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.36% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,026,150 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.53% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 6,246,304 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,178,750 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06%

Route One Investment Company, L.P. added to a holding in New York Times Co by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $38.29 and $51.77, with an estimated average price of $44.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 3,880,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Route One Investment Company, L.P. added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 50.31%. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,372,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Route One Investment Company, L.P. sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $47.11.