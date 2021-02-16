>
Stonehill Capital Management Llc Buys SINA Corp, EPR Properties, iStar Inc, Sells Comstock Resources Inc, Retail Value Inc, Trinity Biotech PLC

February 16, 2021 | About: IRCP -0.36% SINA -0.48% EPR +3.06% STAR +0.97% CRK +4.07%

New York, NY, based Investment company Stonehill Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SINA Corp, EPR Properties, iStar Inc, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, sells Comstock Resources Inc, Retail Value Inc, Trinity Biotech PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehill Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Stonehill Capital Management Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonehill+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. SINA Corp (SINA) - 2,117,568 shares, 36.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Edison International (EIX) - 1,028,263 shares, 26.55% of the total portfolio.
  3. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 4,628,319 shares, 23.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81%
  4. MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) - 3,048,238 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
  5. EPR Properties (EPR) - 165,813 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SINA Corp (SINA)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SINA Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $43.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.89%. The holding were 2,117,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 165,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iStar Inc (STAR)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc added to a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $6.97 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)

Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Comstock Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $4.27 and $6.13, with an estimated average price of $4.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

