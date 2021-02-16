Southern Wealth Management, LLP Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min V

Investment company Southern Wealth Management, LLP (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southern Wealth Management, LLP. As of 2020Q4, Southern Wealth Management, LLP owns 56 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PFF, HYG, PGX, SCHF, GLD,

PFF, HYG, PGX, SCHF, GLD, Added Positions: FPE, IEFA, EFV, IWP, VOO, VTI, VOE, VTV, SCHC, EFG, VXF, VEA, SCHM, SCHB, IWM, IWD, IEMG, EEM, SCHA, FNDF, VWO, SCHZ, VBR,

FPE, IEFA, EFV, IWP, VOO, VTI, VOE, VTV, SCHC, EFG, VXF, VEA, SCHM, SCHB, IWM, IWD, IEMG, EEM, SCHA, FNDF, VWO, SCHZ, VBR, Reduced Positions: IVV, USMV, EFAV, SCZ, EEMV, IWR, SCHG, IJR,

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 155,724 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 249,462 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.49% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 778,621 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.49% CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 413,400 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 223,273 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.38%

Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 778,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 175,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 135,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.95%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 26,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.