Bayberry Capital Partners LP Buys Sea, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc

Investment company Bayberry Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bayberry Capital Partners LP. As of 2020Q4, Bayberry Capital Partners LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SE, DNB,

SE, DNB, Added Positions: FCN, GDDY, PRPL, BKNG, HOME,

FCN, GDDY, PRPL, BKNG, HOME, Reduced Positions: PINS, ELF, TJX, WSC, CPRT, UNVR,

PINS, ELF, TJX, WSC, CPRT, UNVR, Sold Out: HDS, SPWH, FLWS, CDK,

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 2,141,000 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.97% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 672,000 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 260,000 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.26% e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) - 1,130,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.47% Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 800,000 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.08%

Bayberry Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $278.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 428,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.69. The stock is now traded at around $107.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $70.18 and $88, with an estimated average price of $78.54. The stock is now traded at around $85.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 253,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $14.62.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The sale prices were between $19.3 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $24.29.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $52, with an estimated average price of $47.49.