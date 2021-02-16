Founders Fund IV Management, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Founders Fund IV Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UPST,
- Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 513,425 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Founders Fund IV Management, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $47.84, with an estimated average price of $41.05. The stock is now traded at around $92.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 513,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.
