Founders Fund IV Management, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Founders Fund IV Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UPST,

For the details of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+fund+iv+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 513,425 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Founders Fund IV Management, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $47.84, with an estimated average price of $41.05. The stock is now traded at around $92.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 513,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.