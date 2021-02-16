>
Founders Fund IV Management, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: UPST -9.69%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Founders Fund IV Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: UPST,

For the details of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+fund+iv+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC
  1. Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 513,425 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Founders Fund IV Management, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $47.84, with an estimated average price of $41.05. The stock is now traded at around $92.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 513,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Founders Fund IV Management, LLC keeps buying

