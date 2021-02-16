Broad Run Investment Management, LLC Buys CDW Corp, Allegiant Travel Co, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, American Woodmark Corp

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Broad Run Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CDW Corp, Allegiant Travel Co, sells Charles Schwab Corp, American Woodmark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Run Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Broad Run Investment Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CDW,

CDW, Added Positions: ALGT,

ALGT, Reduced Positions: AMWD, BAM, SSNC, ECPG, AON, ORLY, MKL, HXL, NVR, KMX, AMT, GOOG, DIS, FB, DS,

AMWD, BAM, SSNC, ECPG, AON, ORLY, MKL, HXL, NVR, KMX, AMT, GOOG, DIS, FB, DS, Sold Out: SCHW,

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 328,702 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 3,488,603 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.83% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 625,920 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 1,409,191 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Markel Corp (MKL) - 125,047 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.73 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $131.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 132,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 38.86%. The purchase prices were between $112.73 and $189.24, with an estimated average price of $153.99. The stock is now traded at around $215.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 181,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39.