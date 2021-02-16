>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Precept Management LLC Buys Tyler Technologies Inc, Walker & Dunlop Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: TYL -0.64% WD -1.31% PYPL +2.15% J -1.45% KRE +2.73% PANW -0.48% UCTT +6.58% APPS -3.07% NXRT +3.69% BJ +1.07% NEP -2.04% FIS -1.84% R -1.39%

Investment company Precept Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tyler Technologies Inc, Walker & Dunlop Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Precept Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Precept Management LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Precept Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/precept+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Precept Management LLC
  1. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 250,000 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio.
  2. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 90,000 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
  3. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 37,400 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,000 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio.
  5. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 737,600 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $304.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $393.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.66 and $59.71, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $350.72 and $461.86, with an estimated average price of $413.44. The stock is now traded at around $471.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc by 310.53%. The purchase prices were between $57.7 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $40.56 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $43.75.

Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $64.54.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64.

Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $102.03 and $184.62, with an estimated average price of $131.85.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Precept Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Precept Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Precept Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Precept Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Precept Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)