Precept Management LLC Buys Tyler Technologies Inc, Walker & Dunlop Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc

Investment company Precept Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tyler Technologies Inc, Walker & Dunlop Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Precept Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Precept Management LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 250,000 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 90,000 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 37,400 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,000 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 737,600 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio.

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $304.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $393.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Precept Management LLC initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.66 and $59.71, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $350.72 and $461.86, with an estimated average price of $413.44. The stock is now traded at around $471.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Precept Management LLC added to a holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc by 310.53%. The purchase prices were between $57.7 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $40.56 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $43.75.

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $64.54.

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64.

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $102.03 and $184.62, with an estimated average price of $131.85.

Precept Management LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.