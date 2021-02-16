>
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys MGM Resorts International, Diageo PLC, Illumina Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, UnitedHealth Group Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: MGM -2.62% DEO +1.45% ST +1.08% KMX -2.19% AES +1.33% VGR -0.7% ILMN -2.42% YNDX -1.44% CRC +3.89% AMZN -0.27% ATVI -0.82% APA +6.29%

Investment company Orbis Allan Gray Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys MGM Resorts International, Diageo PLC, Illumina Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Yandex NV, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Apache Corp, Autohome Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owns 60 stocks with a total value of $13.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd
  1. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 20,349,784 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  2. XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 13,980,053 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%
  3. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 2,986,815 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.92%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 8,184,786 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 16,160,196 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $492.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 78,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 323,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 831,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 68.92%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 14,239,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 247.11%. The purchase prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.29. The stock is now traded at around $169.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,067,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $43.33 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,972,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 517.29%. The purchase prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78. The stock is now traded at around $122.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 217,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The AES Corp (AES)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in The AES Corp by 406.71%. The purchase prices were between $18.54 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 912,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Vector Group Ltd by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,018,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Apache Corp (APA)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Apache Corp. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $11.68.

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $880.1 and $1091.1, with an estimated average price of $961.1.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.15.

Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.12 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.25.



