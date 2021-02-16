Petrus Trust Company, LTA Buys Ajax I, W R Grace, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Navistar International Corp

Plano, TX, based Investment company Petrus Trust Company, LTA (Current Portfolio) buys Ajax I, W R Grace, Lockheed Martin Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Unilever PLC, sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Navistar International Corp, Unilever NV, Lands' End Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petrus Trust Company, LTA. As of 2020Q4, Petrus Trust Company, LTA owns 76 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AJAX.U, LMT, GD, UL, WK, HBAN, RF, ATCO, UMPQ, MC, CERS, DHT, VRA, SAND, TACO, TMST,
- Added Positions: GRA, AON, DIS, BKNG, AZO, CRM, SFL, AM,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, LE, LQD, ADP, SYY, FLT, MCD, KO, CL, WMT, JNJ, SBUX, PEP, PG, MMM, CLX, SIRI, ZUMZ, CSCO, LKQ, NTGR, RGP, ISBC, UVE, NAVI, MOD, CRK, KMI, RLGY, TRUE, ACCO,
- Sold Out: PSTH, CTSH, NAV, UN, PRGS, OGE, ORI, TROW, PRIM, ABM, AN, BCPC, THG, HIBB, HRC, NWE, PFG, VLY, PRI, HONE, NSP, ALL, ASH, ACLS, BBSI, BRC, BC, CBZ, PRDO, CWST, CCOI, CTBI, CR, ATGE, DKS, DLB, DRQ, EME, EBF, FHI, FLS, FFIC, GBCI, HSTM, HCSG, HSII, HOFT, HUBB, IDA, INTU, JW.A, JNPR, KBAL, KLIC, LEN, LPX, MDC, MSM, MRTN, SPGI, TAP, MS, NDAQ, NYT, OMC, PTC, PKI, PRAA, RCII, SEIC, SWM, SCI, SHW, SWBI, SAH, TTMI, VSH, WU, ICFI, AIMC, EIG, TRS, NX, LOCO, RP, QADA, PANW, WDAY, TPH, APAM, MODN, CDW, ATEN, RPD, YETI, FLWS, AMSF, MO, AMZN, AIT, ASB, AVID, BKH, BRKL, BRO, CNA, CCNE, LNG, ETH, XOM, FNB, FDS, FNF, FLIC, GSBC, HRB, HTLD, HELE, MLHR, HBNC, IDXX, AEGN, TILE, VIAV, JEF, HZO, MCY, MNRO, MPAA, NKTR, NTCT, PNM, PZZA, PBCT, PLXS, LIN, PBH, KWR, RMBS, RAVN, SLB, SLGN, SMP, STT, SCS, SYKE, TDS, TXN, TTC, ACIW, TG, UBS, UFPT, WNC, WMB, AAWW, COWN, PODD, GRBK, CXO, ENSG, OSB, NFBK, GNRC, ASPU, MSBI, MTSI, SSTK, MMI, FFWM, BOX, PRPL, RMR, VRS, MGY, TENB, MDRX, HCKT, BDSI, CAMP, FCF, FULT, GT, IBCP, KRNY, MUR, HOPE, NYCB, NWBI, PLAB, BB, SU, INVA, VECO, GLDD, INFN, FTI, HOLI, ERII, FF, CVE, MSGN, CMRE, SXC,
For the details of Petrus Trust Company, LTA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/petrus+trust+company%2C+lta/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 380,796 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,785 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 213,218 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 300,957 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 230,492 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 2,363,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $335.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $163.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 41,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 100,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Workiva Inc (WK)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $93.34, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.95 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 38.21%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $57.14, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 691,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SFL Corp Ltd (SFL)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in SFL Corp Ltd by 55.75%. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 37,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.21.Sold Out: Navistar International Corp (NAV)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Progress Software Corp. The sale prices were between $36.16 and $45.19, with an estimated average price of $40.47.Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.34.
