Park Presidio Capital Llc Buys Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, LCI Industries Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Facebook Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: ACAM +0% LCII -2.33% GOOG +0.85%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Park Presidio Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, LCI Industries Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Facebook Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Presidio Capital Llc. As of 2020Q4, Park Presidio Capital Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $929 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PARK PRESIDIO CAPITAL LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,000 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
  2. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 1,225,000 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
  3. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 585,000 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio.
  4. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,475,000 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.23%
  5. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 670,000 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.25%
New Purchase: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)

Park Presidio Capital Llc initiated holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)

Park Presidio Capital Llc initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.4 and $134.59, with an estimated average price of $123.06. The stock is now traded at around $142.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Park Presidio Capital Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARK PRESIDIO CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

