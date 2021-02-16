Park Presidio Capital Llc Buys Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, LCI Industries Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Facebook Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Park Presidio Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, LCI Industries Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Facebook Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Presidio Capital Llc. As of 2020Q4, Park Presidio Capital Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $929 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ACAM, LCII,
- Added Positions: MA,
- Reduced Positions: TSCO, FB, FND, FISV, VMC, AMZN, STNE, WAB, SCHW, CMG,
- Sold Out: GOOG,
These are the top 5 holdings of PARK PRESIDIO CAPITAL LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,000 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 1,225,000 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 585,000 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio.
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,475,000 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.23%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 670,000 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.25%
Park Presidio Capital Llc initiated holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)
Park Presidio Capital Llc initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.4 and $134.59, with an estimated average price of $123.06. The stock is now traded at around $142.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Park Presidio Capital Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.
