Wilshire Associates Inc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Investment company Wilshire Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilshire Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wilshire Associates Inc owns 22 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 51,133 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 119,256 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 132,625 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 149,207 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.57% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 54,330 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%

Wilshire Associates Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.82%. The holding were 119,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilshire Associates Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 309.49%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 42,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilshire Associates Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 92,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilshire Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $78.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $80.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 46,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilshire Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 43,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wilshire Associates Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93.

Wilshire Associates Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51.

Wilshire Associates Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $12.87.