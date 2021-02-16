Mark Asset Management Corp Buys SunPower Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Boeing Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, T-Mobile US Inc, Twitter Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Mark Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SunPower Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Boeing Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Farfetch, sells Alibaba Group Holding, T-Mobile US Inc, Twitter Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mark Asset Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Mark Asset Management Corp owns 71 stocks with a total value of $835 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPWR, BA, FTCH, BAC, GE, SPOT, SEDG, TSM, MSGE, JWS, ABNB, ENPH, SPG,
- Added Positions: DIS, UBER, HHC, MLM, SNOW, QCOM, SBUX, AAPL, SCHW, ZS, MGM, MU, TTWO, MS, MSFT, ADBE, LEN.B,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, TWTR, ATVI, LEN, NFLX, PYPL, EA, FB, SHOP, CRWD, Z, DNLI, ZG, GOOG,
- Sold Out: BABA, TMUS, ZM, TOL, CMCSA, CMG, REGN,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 13 Warning Signs with DIS. Click here to check it out.
- DIS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of DIS
- Peter Lynch Chart of DIS
For the details of MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mark+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 131,866 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.21%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,000 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,954 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 60,552 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,000 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio.
Mark Asset Management Corp initiated holding in SunPower Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $20.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 480,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Mark Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 36,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Mark Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 81,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Mark Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Mark Asset Management Corp initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 448,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Mark Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $282.71. The stock is now traded at around $353.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Mark Asset Management Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 39.75%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 170,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Mark Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 129.14%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 183,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
Mark Asset Management Corp added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 72.71%. The purchase prices were between $60.53 and $81.17, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $99.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 148,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Mark Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $266.83. The stock is now traded at around $325.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 49,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Mark Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 1227.80%. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $294.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Mark Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 104.30%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 40,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Mark Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Mark Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Mark Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Mark Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.32.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Mark Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Mark Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1312.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:
1. MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying