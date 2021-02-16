North Peak Capital Management, LLC Buys Workday Inc, At Home Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Smartsheet Inc

Investment company North Peak Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Workday Inc, At Home Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Porch Group Inc, sells HubSpot Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Smartsheet Inc, JOYY Inc, Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Peak Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, North Peak Capital Management, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WDAY, HOME, PLYA, PRCH,
- Added Positions: SPLK,
- Reduced Positions: HUBS, RUTH, HGV,
- Sold Out: NOW, SMAR, YY, CAL,
For the details of North Peak Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+peak+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 4,840,056 shares, 27.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
- Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 558,707 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.50%
- APi Group Corp (APG) - 4,403,650 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 305,700 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- At Home Group Inc (HOME) - 4,383,805 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
North Peak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $274.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.1%. The holding were 305,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
North Peak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.12%. The holding were 4,383,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
North Peak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 1,945,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
North Peak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
North Peak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23. The stock is now traded at around $169.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 558,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
North Peak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
North Peak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $48.93 and $73.86, with an estimated average price of $58.75.Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)
North Peak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $73.66 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $86.Sold Out: Caleres Inc (CAL)
North Peak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caleres Inc. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $11.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of North Peak Capital Management, LLC.
