North Peak Capital Management, LLC Buys Workday Inc, At Home Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Smartsheet Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: SPLK -2.33% WDAY -2.31% HOME +2.18% PLYA +3.15% PRCH +2.43% NOW -0.94% SMAR -2.5% YY +9.27% CAL +1.35%

Investment company North Peak Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Workday Inc, At Home Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Porch Group Inc, sells HubSpot Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Smartsheet Inc, JOYY Inc, Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Peak Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, North Peak Capital Management, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of North Peak Capital Management, LLC
  1. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 4,840,056 shares, 27.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
  2. Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 558,707 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.50%
  3. APi Group Corp (APG) - 4,403,650 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  4. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 305,700 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. At Home Group Inc (HOME) - 4,383,805 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

North Peak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $274.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.1%. The holding were 305,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

North Peak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.12%. The holding were 4,383,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

North Peak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 1,945,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

North Peak Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

North Peak Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23. The stock is now traded at around $169.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 558,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

North Peak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

North Peak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $48.93 and $73.86, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

North Peak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $73.66 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $86.

Sold Out: Caleres Inc (CAL)

North Peak Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caleres Inc. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $11.22.



