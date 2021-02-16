Stone House Capital Management, LLC Buys TravelCenters Of America Inc

Investment company Stone House Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TravelCenters Of America Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stone House Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stone House Capital Management, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 2,500,000 shares, 69.69% of the total portfolio. Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 675,000 shares, 18.82% of the total portfolio. TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 400,000 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 75,000 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio.

Stone House Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $35.5, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.