Harwood Advisory Group, LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B

Investment company Harwood Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Square Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harwood Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Harwood Advisory Group, LLC owns 154 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HYLS, CMCSA, FCX, SNE, JNK, SCCO, BGNE, INFY, IDXX, A, SPGI, MTD, QCOM, FDX, FTSM, ADP, VCSH, AGGY, PHYS, ALGN, SCHO, EDV, IWD, IWF, MAR, BA, JETS, EXPE, CVS, NEE, TGT, TMUS,
- Added Positions: QQQ, MGK, BLV, XLK, DHR, AAPL, TMO, IJR, ADBE, COST, FTCS, IWP, PNQI, NVDA, MSCI, SGOL, FB, ORLY, ZTS, VTI, SHY, JPST, IVW, BICK, VNQ, LMBS, SBUX, LOW, BRK.B, TSLA, DUK, GOOG, ITW, V, MSFT, UNP, DIS, SCHP, PFE, JTD, CSCO, IWM, VMBS, RNG, PGR, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, PHB, LQD, SQ, NOW, AMD, FIXD, NFLX, TSM, AOK, PYPL, TIP, OEF, LGLV, NOBL, GLD, IWO, BND, VIG, BIL, AGG, SPAB, IBM, HD, AMZN, CLX, SPY, AOM, SPLG, BABA, SPLV, FBND, UNH, T, MTUM, QTEC, GIS, DGRO, XOM, LMT, VYM, PEP, HYG, ITM, MMM, VOO, KO, VZ, GOOGL, NEA, VLY, QYLD, UPS, TWLO, AWK, RCL, HUM, IEF, JNJ, GSY, JPM, MCD, ACN, MRK,
- Sold Out: ATVI, CVNA, KR, VEEV, WST, JD, NTES, OKTA, FAST, SHOP, MELI, COUP, BACPL.PFD, SUB, MUNI, MUB, DAL, ITOT, WM, AMGN,
For the details of Harwood Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harwood+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 281,944 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 682,084 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 106,233 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,915 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.48%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 194,852 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.81%
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $48.84, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $49.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 160,323 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 82,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 157,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sony Corp (SNE)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Sony Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $114.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 33,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 32,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $55.69. The stock is now traded at around $73.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 53,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $335.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 106,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1298.20%. The purchase prices were between $105.69 and $109.96, with an estimated average price of $108. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 59,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 38.02%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $138.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 99,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 77.59%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $242.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 36,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 924.14%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $500.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 148.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 47,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.2.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $261.16 and $301.66, with an estimated average price of $280.69.
