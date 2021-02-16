Cape Ann Savings Bank Buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, The Walt Disney Co, Accenture PLC, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp

Gloucester, MA, based Investment company Cape Ann Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, The Walt Disney Co, Accenture PLC, Activision Blizzard Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Ann Savings Bank. As of 2020Q4, Cape Ann Savings Bank owns 88 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAU, DIS, ACN, ATVI, QQQ, EMR, FCPT, EEM, XLE,

IAU, DIS, ACN, ATVI, QQQ, EMR, FCPT, EEM, XLE, Added Positions: IJH, VTIP, UNH, GVI, V, NOC, TXN, BRK.B, BAC, VZ, BLK, DON, ALL, HON, EOG, IWM, XLU, ZTS, DES, SBUX, MAS, PYPL, SYK, LMT, SUB,

IJH, VTIP, UNH, GVI, V, NOC, TXN, BRK.B, BAC, VZ, BLK, DON, ALL, HON, EOG, IWM, XLU, ZTS, DES, SBUX, MAS, PYPL, SYK, LMT, SUB, Reduced Positions: VNQ, AAPL, MSFT, HYS, XOM, INTC, MCD, EFA, MRK, ABT, PFE, C, XLK, ABBV, PG, HD, MMM, XLB, ADBE, ACWI, GD, CVX, NKE, JPM, T, XLI, BIIB, GOOG, PEP, XLF, EXPD, APD, SPY, USB, WM, VWO, AXP, HAS, PKI,

VNQ, AAPL, MSFT, HYS, XOM, INTC, MCD, EFA, MRK, ABT, PFE, C, XLK, ABBV, PG, HD, MMM, XLB, ADBE, ACWI, GD, CVX, NKE, JPM, T, XLI, BIIB, GOOG, PEP, XLF, EXPD, APD, SPY, USB, WM, VWO, AXP, HAS, PKI, Sold Out: FLOT, TT, BKLN, AMGN, BMY, ADP,

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 69,426 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 105,068 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 77,875 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,058 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.97% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 116,621 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 244,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $257.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $335.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $116.52 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $117.01. The stock is now traded at around $116.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $290.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $180.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.59 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35.

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.79.

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66.