Minerva Advisors LLC Buys Astronics Corp, Telos Corp, State Auto Financial Corp, Sells Transcat Inc, Adams Resources & Energy Inc, Entercom Communications Corp

Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Minerva Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Astronics Corp, Telos Corp, State Auto Financial Corp, FreightCar America Inc, Atlantic Power Corp, sells Transcat Inc, Adams Resources & Energy Inc, Entercom Communications Corp, Flotek Industries Inc, Riverview Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minerva Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Minerva Advisors LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TLS, AT,

TLS, AT, Added Positions: ATRO, STFC, RAIL, GPX, USAP, SSP, KEQU, DLHC, SGA, CTG, SIF, GVP,

ATRO, STFC, RAIL, GPX, USAP, SSP, KEQU, DLHC, SGA, CTG, SIF, GVP, Reduced Positions: INFU, USLM, TRNS, CCF, ESCA, AE, DORM, ETM, RIVE, AHC, LSBK, NVGS, MLVF, DWSN, HBNC, FRME, FNB,

INFU, USLM, TRNS, CCF, ESCA, AE, DORM, ETM, RIVE, AHC, LSBK, NVGS, MLVF, DWSN, HBNC, FRME, FNB, Sold Out: FTK, FVE, AEHR, SSY,

InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU) - 1,272,407 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.98% Chase Corp (CCF) - 142,627 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.38% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 1,058,093 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) - 109,501 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.62% The E W Scripps Co (SSP) - 613,421 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%

Minerva Advisors LLC initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 41,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minerva Advisors LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Power Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.96 and $2.21, with an estimated average price of $2.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 86,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minerva Advisors LLC added to a holding in Astronics Corp by 219.84%. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 340,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minerva Advisors LLC added to a holding in State Auto Financial Corp by 119.69%. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minerva Advisors LLC added to a holding in FreightCar America Inc by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.36 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.19. The stock is now traded at around $3.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 450,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Flotek Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $1.97 and $2.97, with an estimated average price of $2.41.

Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Five Star Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $4.42 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $5.81.

Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SunLink Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $0.96 and $1.34, with an estimated average price of $1.16.

Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Aehr Test Systems. The sale prices were between $1.18 and $2.53, with an estimated average price of $1.67.