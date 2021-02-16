JT Stratford LLC Buys Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Bank of America Corp

Investment company JT Stratford LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Canopy Growth Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Bank of America Corp, Carnival Corp, Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JT Stratford LLC. As of 2020Q4, JT Stratford LLC owns 180 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 114,308 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.38% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 84,277 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 417,435 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 59,641 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 105,784 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82. The stock is now traded at around $105.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 34,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $21.86, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 60,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $29, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 48,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 283.55%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $46.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 54.10%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7. The stock is now traded at around $128.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 196.46%. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $730.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 43,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 106.34%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $304.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.56 and $137.59, with an estimated average price of $122.25.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.21.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The sale prices were between $15.38 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.15.