Court Place Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Adobe Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Marathon Petroleum Corp, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)

Ellicott City, MD, based Investment company Court Place Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Adobe Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Citigroup Inc, TJX Inc, sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Marathon Petroleum Corp, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Schlumberger, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Court Place Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Court Place Advisors, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,740 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 78,677 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 82,475 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 46,457 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 65,324 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63. The stock is now traded at around $200.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02.

Court Place Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93.