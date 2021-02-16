Third Point, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fortive Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Third Point, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Intuit Inc, Aptiv PLC, Avantor Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fortive Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Point, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Third Point, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $13 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PG&E Corp (PCG) - 84,935,257 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 4,800,000 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.43% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 3,000,000 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. IAA Inc (IAA) - 9,900,000 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03% Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 13,381,222 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. New Position