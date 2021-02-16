Third Point, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fortive Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Third Point, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Intuit Inc, Aptiv PLC, Avantor Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fortive Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Point, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Third Point, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $13 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UPST, GOOGL, APTV, SWK, NKE, CTLT, LESL, KMX, RH, UNH, JWS, BFT, Z, WISH, RADI, EL, INTC, IPOF.U, SPFR.U, AVAN.U, DASH, IPOE.U, DISH, BOAC.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, AGCUU, BFAM, FMAC.U, IPOD.U, MRACU, RTPZ.U, RICE.U, STPK, HMCOU, DGNS,
- Added Positions: INTU, AVTR, PLNT, MSFT, SPGI, TDG, SHY,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, AMZN, FIS, CRM, PINS, ADBE, JD, DIS, EXPE, IAA, GB, FB,
- Sold Out: FTV, SQ, CZR, BFT.U, GDRX, TXG, RPLA.U, PTVE, CD,
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 84,935,257 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 4,800,000 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.43%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 3,000,000 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio.
- IAA Inc (IAA) - 9,900,000 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
- Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 13,381,222 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $47.84, with an estimated average price of $41.05. The stock is now traded at around $92.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 13,381,222 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $155.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $171.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 817,841 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.88 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,225,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $422.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 11,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 198.61%. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,305,900 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32. Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8. Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93. Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88. Sold Out: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.41.
