California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Morgan Stanley, Seagen Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc

West Sacramento, CA, based Investment company California State Teachers Retirement System (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Seagen Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Viatris Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, BeiGene, GCI Liberty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, California State Teachers Retirement System. As of 2020Q4, California State Teachers Retirement System owns 3050 stocks with a total value of $71.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,068,217 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,793,790 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 838,656 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,762,857 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,494,455 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26. The stock is now traded at around $159.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 239,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 230,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 95,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.81. The stock is now traded at around $174.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 72,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 176.83%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 467,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,464,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 35.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,504,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 74.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,320,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 54.53%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 201,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 66.06%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 282,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $221.31 and $316.61, with an estimated average price of $275.16.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

California State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.