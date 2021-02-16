Penn Capital Management Co Inc Buys Sabre Corp, TripAdvisor Inc, Ballys Corp, Sells MTS Systems Corp, Alphatec Holdings Inc, Helios Technologies Inc

Investment company Penn Capital Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sabre Corp, TripAdvisor Inc, Ballys Corp, Steelcase Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, sells MTS Systems Corp, Alphatec Holdings Inc, Helios Technologies Inc, First Bancorp, Revolve Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Penn Capital Management Co Inc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $783 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL) - 1,678,814 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.73% Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) - 618,832 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.65% Gray Television Inc (GTN) - 633,141 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92% Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 188,484 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 93,217 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%

Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $9.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 894,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 370,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 191,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 652,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 123,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 158,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Newmark Group Inc by 128.31%. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.21. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,352,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in O-I Glass Inc by 68.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.43 and $12.96, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 776,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 96.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $36.84. The stock is now traded at around $48.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 179,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in BankUnited Inc by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $22.98 and $34.78, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 305,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in South State Corp by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $75.63, with an estimated average price of $65.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 119,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 476.05%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 84,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Helios Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47.21.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in First Bancorp. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $34.31, with an estimated average price of $29.12.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $22.36.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.9.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $57.58 and $72.12, with an estimated average price of $64.6.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Carriage Services Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $27.33.