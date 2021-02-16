>
Jetstream Capital LLC Buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Stamps.com Inc, Modine Manufacturing Co, Sells Weibo Corp, Glaukos Corp, Wix.com

February 16, 2021 | About: ON +1.41% STMP -0.93% MOD +0.44% AVID -2.89% BIG +1.13% CALX -0.03% WB -1.34% GKOS -0.23% WIX -4.56% AMBA +3.16% NTES -3.89% NS -2.16%

Brentwood, TN, based Investment company Jetstream Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Stamps.com Inc, Modine Manufacturing Co, Avid Technology Inc, Big Lots Inc, sells Weibo Corp, Glaukos Corp, Wix.com, Ambarella Inc, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jetstream Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Jetstream Capital LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Jetstream Capital LLC
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 500,000 shares, 74.45% of the total portfolio.
  2. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 140,000 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 21,000 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) - 260,000 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 140,000 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $32.73, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.98 and $272.59, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $274.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $11.24. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Calix Inc (CALX)

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $37.83 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $42.31.

Sold Out: Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $75.26, with an estimated average price of $63.41.

Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $241.44 and $295.64, with an estimated average price of $263.26.

Sold Out: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $51.92 and $95.41, with an estimated average price of $70.28.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $84.33 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.69.

Sold Out: NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $73.51, with an estimated average price of $50.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jetstream Capital LLC.

