Nations Financial Group Inc, Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Pool Corp, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, FactSet Research Systems Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Investment company Nations Financial Group Inc, (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Pool Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, FactSet Research Systems Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, DRDGold during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nations Financial Group Inc, . As of 2020Q4, Nations Financial Group Inc, owns 303 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,342 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 69,306 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 126,699 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,429 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 63,177 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.29. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09. The stock is now traded at around $333.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $179.36. The stock is now traded at around $220.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $261.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 71.05%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.23%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 102.51%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 50.11%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 83.25%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $187.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in DRDGold Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $225.81 and $309.72, with an estimated average price of $264.65.