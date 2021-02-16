Nations Financial Group Inc, Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Pool Corp, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, FactSet Research Systems Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Investment company Nations Financial Group Inc, (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Pool Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, FactSet Research Systems Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, DRDGold during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nations Financial Group Inc, . As of 2020Q4, Nations Financial Group Inc, owns 303 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TROW, POOL, AMP, ENSG, FDX, IBUY, YETI, BLOK, DKNG, NOW, SRVR, ENTG, NEM, ITW, QDEL, QCLN, ARKG, SLV, XLC, R, IJS, IWO, LQD, OKE, TAN, ARKK, FXL, GBIL, STX, IYY, KO, VDE, XBI, CVS,
- Added Positions: IVW, ATVI, IJJ, IJT, PG, ARKW, VO, BRK.A, BOND, QQQ, EPD, IJK, TSLA, PYPL, IJH, XLK, IWP, VYM, WST, VWO, D, IJR, QRVO, PFSI, USMV, VEA, CRM, EMB, COST, NEE, MSFT, NDAQ, HYG, IWM, IWS, TFI, VIG, DHR, FAST, V, ITA, IWR, SHM, VCSH, VOO, XLY, ABBV, BSV, IGIB, FMB, SCHD, VOE, VTV, ABT, ACN, ADBE, MO, HD, MCHP, IGSB, IAU, IVV, IWF, JKJ, VB, ADP, BBY, BMY, CTAS, CPRT, CMI, DVA, ECL, EW, LHX, ISRG, JNJ, LOW, SPGI, NOC, QCOM, RSG, ROP, SHW, SYK, TMO, VZ, WM, HTD, PM, AVGO, VIPS, ETSY, KHC, RIV, JCO, DOCU, AGG, BNDX, EFAV, FDN, FYX, GDX, GSLC, IWD, JNK, MINT, MNA, PGX, SHYG, SMB, TIP, XLV, AMAT, BA, BRO, FSS, GE, JPM, MRK, TGT, CEF, EPAM, PAYC, SQ, BSJL, CWB, IWV, LMBS, RWJ, SHY, VAW, VGT, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: SPLG, FDS, FLOT, XMLV, MA, XSLV, CYBR, IEMG, SCZ, BRK.B, ENPH, NVDA, VGSH, VNQ, FTSM, DE, OLED, RSP, HRL, WMT, AMT, INTC, XLG, BIL, IBM, IEFA, JKHY, VTI, GLD, BABA, CFA, DIS, VUG, SBUX, MGK, ITM, ITOT, AMGN, FBT, CGW, PDBC, ZM, PWB, SCHE, XOM, APTV, F, LAMR, MDT, PEP, UPS, RTX, SHOP, MCD, MMM, AFL, COP, XLF, XLE, GOOGL, KMB, MDLZ, LULU, LMT, MRVL, WBA, QTEC, MPW, DEX, ODFL, IVE, CMCSA, REGN, IHI, RGLD, AVK, RQI,
- Sold Out: DRD, VRTX, SPLK, GILD, BSCK, W,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,342 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 69,306 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 126,699 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,429 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
- SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 63,177 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.29. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09. The stock is now traded at around $333.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $179.36. The stock is now traded at around $220.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $261.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Nations Financial Group Inc, initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 71.05%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.23%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 102.51%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 50.11%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Nations Financial Group Inc, added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 83.25%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $187.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: DRDGold Ltd (DRD)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in DRDGold Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.43.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)
Nations Financial Group Inc, sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $225.81 and $309.72, with an estimated average price of $264.65.
