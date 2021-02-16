Gladstone Capital Management LLP Buys Starbucks Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Square Inc, Sea

Investment company Gladstone Capital Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Square Inc, Sea, Match Group Inc, Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladstone Capital Management LLP. As of 2020Q4, Gladstone Capital Management LLP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: SBUX, GOOGL, ZM, MSFT, CHTR,
- Reduced Positions: SQ, NKE, SE, MTCH, AMZN, U,
- Sold Out: BABA, RKT,
For the details of Gladstone Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gladstone+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gladstone Capital Management LLP
- Square Inc (SQ) - 1,436,151 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32%
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 751,609 shares, 14.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,015,504 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 334,263 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,332,337 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.36%
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 388.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 1,281,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 94,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gladstone Capital Management LLP.
