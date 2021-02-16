York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC Buys PNM Resources Inc, JOYY Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, BHP Group PLC, CoreLogic Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PNM Resources Inc, JOYY Inc, CME Group Inc, IHS Markit, Lamar Advertising Co, sells China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, BHP Group PLC, CoreLogic Inc, JD.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $946 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NextDecade Corp (NEXT) - 54,337,479 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 366,190 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) - 302,675 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 79.15% JOYY Inc (YY) - 442,222 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.59% JD.com Inc (JD) - 345,982 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.19%

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.86 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 421,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $189.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 97,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 192,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $85.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 192,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $260.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 58,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 281,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JOYY Inc by 107.59%. The purchase prices were between $73.66 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $86. The stock is now traded at around $147.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 442,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TransUnion by 82.88%. The purchase prices were between $79.15 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $91.63. The stock is now traded at around $87.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 187,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $45.94.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $279.98.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $44.59 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $50.18.