DSAM Partners LLP Buys Micron Technology Inc, MP Materials Corp, Vontier Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, Linde PLC

London, X0, based Investment company DSAM Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc, MP Materials Corp, Vontier Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Qorvo Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, Linde PLC, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DSAM Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, DSAM Partners LLP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $797 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MU, MP, VNT, EXPE, QRVO, CCK, IPV, BFT, OZON, VTRS, GCMG, PDD, ON, AR, DIS, CVNA, VRTX, RUN, SMAR, BBIO, KRON, OPEN, KRYS, IOVA, NCR, CLDX, VIPS, EPAM, AFIB,

Added Positions: UNH, FISV, BJ, LYV, RCKT, MLM, VMC, HRTX, SUM, EXP, TMUS, ALLO,

Reduced Positions: FB, GFL, NOW, MSFT, GOOG, PLAN, AMZN, INMD, CARR, MELI, PTE, CLVT,

Sold Out: BABA, LIN, FVAC, ATVI, SNAP, LBTYA, YNDX, GRUB, JD, KO, BHVN,

GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 1,860,452 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.91% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 644,186 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 1,281,595 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.38% MP Materials Corp (MP) - 1,000,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,389 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.32%

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 644,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 875,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02. The stock is now traded at around $147.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 182,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.38. The stock is now traded at around $177.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 125,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DSAM Partners LLP initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $100.2, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 183,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 163.69%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 71,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 192,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 747,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 220,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 33.44%. The purchase prices were between $23.31 and $59.57, with an estimated average price of $36.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 239,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DSAM Partners LLP added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 149.90%. The purchase prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $266.83. The stock is now traded at around $325.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63.

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $13.03.

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2.

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78.

DSAM Partners LLP sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.3.