Smith, Moore & Co. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Clayton, MO, based Investment company Smith, Moore & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Moore & Co.. As of 2020Q4, Smith, Moore & Co. owns 320 stocks with a total value of $518 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IEFA, KBE, IBUY, PTH, KHC, FREL, SRE, DBDR, ROKU, ETAC, LCY, CCIV, DGRO, AMLP, RCHG, AVGO, NKE, MET, IJK, ICLN, QQEW, VOOV, XLP, GRSV, CSX, UBER, MPC, TSM, LUV, NTR, MRVL, FISV, CLII, YAC,

IEFA, KBE, IBUY, PTH, KHC, FREL, SRE, DBDR, ROKU, ETAC, LCY, CCIV, DGRO, AMLP, RCHG, AVGO, NKE, MET, IJK, ICLN, QQEW, VOOV, XLP, GRSV, CSX, UBER, MPC, TSM, LUV, NTR, MRVL, FISV, CLII, YAC, Added Positions: RSP, IEMG, QQQ, ARKK, IWN, IWM, CVS, GIS, BTI, VOO, DVY, PYPL, CERN, IWP, REGL, CSQ, AMZN, FANG, BABA, SPY, IJH, BP, SBUX, SCHH, SQ, LOW, GOOGL, BST, FTSM, BSV, GDXJ, IGM, IHI, IWF, ABBV, JQC, SMDV, VOD, VLO, UNH, TGT, SWKS, OKE, VCIT, BMY, JNK, SDY, VCSH, VT, XBI, GOVT, CIBR, AEPPL, OCSL, AWK, BGS, NVG, VKQ, MFM, WFC, RTX, FDX, ETR, DLR, BAC, AMGN,

RSP, IEMG, QQQ, ARKK, IWN, IWM, CVS, GIS, BTI, VOO, DVY, PYPL, CERN, IWP, REGL, CSQ, AMZN, FANG, BABA, SPY, IJH, BP, SBUX, SCHH, SQ, LOW, GOOGL, BST, FTSM, BSV, GDXJ, IGM, IHI, IWF, ABBV, JQC, SMDV, VOD, VLO, UNH, TGT, SWKS, OKE, VCIT, BMY, JNK, SDY, VCSH, VT, XBI, GOVT, CIBR, AEPPL, OCSL, AWK, BGS, NVG, VKQ, MFM, WFC, RTX, FDX, ETR, DLR, BAC, AMGN, Reduced Positions: EEM, EFA, MTUM, VTI, EFAV, GDX, UNP, USMV, DLS, KO, MA, BIL, MDY, ORCL, BRK.B, VEA, IJR, NOBL, T, GWX, IVE, VZ, ABT, MRK, NEM, TSLA, IVV, DUK, IWB, VIG, IBM, IAU, SCHM, ENB, GLD, HDV, IWC, IWR, PBW, RWR, SLV, SPMD, ALL, BCE, GOLD, BDX, CSCO, GLW, D, LLY, EMR, XOM, GSK, HRL, JNJ, KMB, LEG, USB, WMT, DIS, NUV, FDM, VSMV, XLF, AFL, MO, AEE, AEP, ADM, BMO, BA, CNC, CL, CBSH, DD, ETN, EXC, GD, GE, HD, HON, INTC, SJM, NOC, PEP, PG, QCOM, SO, TRV, SF, TMO, MUX, WBA, GIM, RNP, WIA, GDV, DFS, PM, PSX, FB, HWM, DIM, IBB, IWD, MUB, XLV, DOX, CRMT, ABC, NLY, ADP, CBRL, CAT, CMCSA, COP, NEE, F, GPN, HSY, JKHY, KSU, MDLZ, LKQ, SR, LMT, NVDA, ORLY, PRFT, PFE, SLB, SIRI, SMBC, TSN, UPS, WEC, RGA, DG, POST, FEI, GOOG, ZDGE, DIA, HYG, LQD, MOAT, SCHB, SPHD, VBK, VIOO, VNQ, XLK,

EEM, EFA, MTUM, VTI, EFAV, GDX, UNP, USMV, DLS, KO, MA, BIL, MDY, ORCL, BRK.B, VEA, IJR, NOBL, T, GWX, IVE, VZ, ABT, MRK, NEM, TSLA, IVV, DUK, IWB, VIG, IBM, IAU, SCHM, ENB, GLD, HDV, IWC, IWR, PBW, RWR, SLV, SPMD, ALL, BCE, GOLD, BDX, CSCO, GLW, D, LLY, EMR, XOM, GSK, HRL, JNJ, KMB, LEG, USB, WMT, DIS, NUV, FDM, VSMV, XLF, AFL, MO, AEE, AEP, ADM, BMO, BA, CNC, CL, CBSH, DD, ETN, EXC, GD, GE, HD, HON, INTC, SJM, NOC, PEP, PG, QCOM, SO, TRV, SF, TMO, MUX, WBA, GIM, RNP, WIA, GDV, DFS, PM, PSX, FB, HWM, DIM, IBB, IWD, MUB, XLV, DOX, CRMT, ABC, NLY, ADP, CBRL, CAT, CMCSA, COP, NEE, F, GPN, HSY, JKHY, KSU, MDLZ, LKQ, SR, LMT, NVDA, ORLY, PRFT, PFE, SLB, SIRI, SMBC, TSN, UPS, WEC, RGA, DG, POST, FEI, GOOG, ZDGE, DIA, HYG, LQD, MOAT, SCHB, SPHD, VBK, VIOO, VNQ, XLK, Sold Out: ARKG, COST, SCHX, TFX, XMLV, AVNW, BKK, SPDW, DGX, MGC, RGLD, AON, DOCU, WELL, FEIM, CLAR, UAMY,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 174,417 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 53,744 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,919 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,316 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 186,812 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.23 and $166.19, with an estimated average price of $149.52. The stock is now traded at around $182.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 28,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 61,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 419.80%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 60,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 68.76%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $335.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 67.18%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $155.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 249.83%. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $152.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $48.12, with an estimated average price of $45.18.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $18.51 and $41.1, with an estimated average price of $28.52.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $318.23 and $411.57, with an estimated average price of $369.43.