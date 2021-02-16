>
Articles 

Brown Capital Management Llc Buys 10x Genomics Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Dollar General Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

February 16, 2021 | About: TEAM -1.59% JKHY +0.41% TXG -2.25% UNH -1.1% PEP +0.38% UPS -1% KMB -1.43% PG +0.24% DG +0.82%

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Brown Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys 10x Genomics Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, PepsiCo Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Dollar General Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Brown Capital Management Llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $14.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 1,751,137 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  2. Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 9,057,609 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  3. Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 1,535,734 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  4. iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) - 2,722,288 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
  5. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 2,349,502 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 458,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $134.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $248.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 90,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

