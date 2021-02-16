Brown Capital Management Llc Buys 10x Genomics Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Dollar General Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Brown Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys 10x Genomics Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, PepsiCo Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Dollar General Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Brown Capital Management Llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $14.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TXG, PEP, UPS, UNH, LLY, KMB, PG, PM,

TXG, PEP, UPS, UNH, LLY, KMB, PG, PM, Added Positions: CYBR, GWPH, TEAM, KIDS, VCEL, MCD, TDOC, BFAM, RP, ENV, BR, IPGP, MA, OMCL, ORLY, MS, MSFT, MKTX, JKHY, JPM, FISV, FAST, EFX, EW, DXCM, CRL, ADSK, AAPL, AMZN, ALGN, ADBE,

MELI, IRTC, CGNX, MANH, TYL, VEEV, ANSS, PAYC, NEOG, TECH, PRLB, NXGN, ALRM, CMD, BCPC, NTCT, VZ, APD, SHOP, NCLH, DKS, GOOGL, PAYX, ORCL, TGT, TJX, PWR, ABT, PHM, Sold Out: DG,

Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 1,751,137 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 9,057,609 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 1,535,734 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) - 2,722,288 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 2,349,502 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 458,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $134.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $248.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 90,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63.