Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Rackspace Technology Inc, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Marcus Corp

Investment company Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Rackspace Technology Inc, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Marcus Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Cinemark Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 12,000,000 shares, 43.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 14,221,265 shares, 30.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 6,715,800 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) - 6,352,842 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Marcus Corp (MCS) - 1,168,639 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.68%. The holding were 12,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.61 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.24. The stock is now traded at around $5.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 6,352,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Marcus Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,168,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.82 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $59.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.