Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Rackspace Technology Inc, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Marcus Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: RXT +1.09% CNSL -1.93% MCS +0.23% NCLH +7.01% CNK +3.4% FOUR +0.43%

Investment company Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Rackspace Technology Inc, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Marcus Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Cinemark Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/searchlight+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.
  1. Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 12,000,000 shares, 43.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 14,221,265 shares, 30.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 6,715,800 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio.
  4. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) - 6,352,842 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Marcus Corp (MCS) - 1,168,639 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.68%. The holding were 12,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.61 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.24. The stock is now traded at around $5.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 6,352,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marcus Corp (MCS)

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Marcus Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,168,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.82 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $59.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.



