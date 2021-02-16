Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys BMC Stock Holdings Inc, WPX Energy Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Sells Wright Medical Group NV, Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc

Chadds Ford, PA, based Investment company Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys BMC Stock Holdings Inc, WPX Energy Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, National General Holdings Corp, sells Wright Medical Group NV, Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Advanced Disposal Services Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P. As of 2020Q4, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owns 66 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMCH, WPX, WORK, NGHC, GS, LAMR, RESI, TW, LGVW,

BMCH, WPX, WORK, NGHC, GS, LAMR, RESI, TW, LGVW, Added Positions: VAR, RP, AAPL, PH, BA, MSFT, LVS, VRSN, SHOP, COST, EW, PYPL, BAC, NXPI,

VAR, RP, AAPL, PH, BA, MSFT, LVS, VRSN, SHOP, COST, EW, PYPL, BAC, NXPI, Reduced Positions: TIF, WLTW, BABA, DXCM, SPOT, GOOG, DGX, AMZN, LULU, FB, SBUX, DIS, CMG, PXD,

TIF, WLTW, BABA, DXCM, SPOT, GOOG, DGX, AMZN, LULU, FB, SBUX, DIS, CMG, PXD, Sold Out: WMGI, ACIA, IMMU, ADSW, AIMT, TCO, CETV, GILT, C, VSLR, EOG, BKNG, AKAM, BX, TRU, AME, VMC, CPA, RACE, MCO,

Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 185,506 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.32% Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 138,047 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.21% BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 393,520 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. New Position WPX Energy Inc (WPX) - 2,337,716 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,994 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $55.48, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 393,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in WPX Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.11 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $6.38. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 2,337,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 231,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 21,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $85.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 97.21%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42. The stock is now traded at around $176.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 138,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 387.58%. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 113,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 397.91%. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Boeing Co by 102.01%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 107,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $67.04 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.16.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $34.45.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76.