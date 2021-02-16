Sands Capital Management Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Sands Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Lam Research Corp, DoorDash Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Galapagos NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Sands Capital Management owns 70 stocks with a total value of $52.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LRCX, DASH, FVRR, ABNB, BFAM,
- Added Positions: MELI, UBER, TWLO, IRTC, V, CHTR, WMG, FB, INDA, XP, TSM, YNDX, CHGG, ROP, EDU, GO, PAGS, IQV, GLOB, TCOM, HCM, TXN, BSX, DG, UNH, ICE, EQIX,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, BABA, AMZN, GOOGL, SE, MTCH, MRTX, NFLX, WDAY, SRPT, SNOW, ASML, NOW, ADBE, SQ, ZTS, INTU, ALGN, BGNE, TEAM, EW, FND, ILMN, Z, CSGP, GOOG, DXCM, TDG, COUP, NKE, ABMD, HDB,
- Sold Out: REGN, GLPG, MNST, BIDU, CRM, LYV, ROST, KRTX, TSHA, ANSS, CCI, ATVI,
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 24,018,652 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
- Visa Inc (V) - 13,763,156 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.88%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 805,277 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.85%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 4,824,001 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 1,081,766 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.90%
Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $591.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,395,305 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Sands Capital Management initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.2 and $189.51, with an estimated average price of $159.61. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,722,626 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $136.58 and $223.38, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $320.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,830,785 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,154,616 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.92 and $173.02, with an estimated average price of $163.82. The stock is now traded at around $181.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 353,377 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Sands Capital Management added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 107.90%. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1939.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,081,766 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 73.26%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 34,833,403 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 54.72%. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $421.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,314,464 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
Sands Capital Management added to a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc by 61.30%. The purchase prices were between $180.8 and $261.17, with an estimated average price of $227.87. The stock is now traded at around $172.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,074,149 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57. The stock is now traded at around $618.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,190,018 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,578,215 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. Sold Out: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $96.85 and $148.25, with an estimated average price of $121.97. Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $76.57 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $84.07. Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27.
