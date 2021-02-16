Sands Capital Management Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Sands Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Lam Research Corp, DoorDash Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Galapagos NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Sands Capital Management owns 70 stocks with a total value of $52.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LRCX, DASH, FVRR, ABNB, BFAM,

LRCX, DASH, FVRR, ABNB, BFAM, Added Positions: MELI, UBER, TWLO, IRTC, V, CHTR, WMG, FB, INDA, XP, TSM, YNDX, CHGG, ROP, EDU, GO, PAGS, IQV, GLOB, TCOM, HCM, TXN, BSX, DG, UNH, ICE, EQIX,

MELI, UBER, TWLO, IRTC, V, CHTR, WMG, FB, INDA, XP, TSM, YNDX, CHGG, ROP, EDU, GO, PAGS, IQV, GLOB, TCOM, HCM, TXN, BSX, DG, UNH, ICE, EQIX, Reduced Positions: MSFT, BABA, AMZN, GOOGL, SE, MTCH, MRTX, NFLX, WDAY, SRPT, SNOW, ASML, NOW, ADBE, SQ, ZTS, INTU, ALGN, BGNE, TEAM, EW, FND, ILMN, Z, CSGP, GOOG, DXCM, TDG, COUP, NKE, ABMD, HDB,

MSFT, BABA, AMZN, GOOGL, SE, MTCH, MRTX, NFLX, WDAY, SRPT, SNOW, ASML, NOW, ADBE, SQ, ZTS, INTU, ALGN, BGNE, TEAM, EW, FND, ILMN, Z, CSGP, GOOG, DXCM, TDG, COUP, NKE, ABMD, HDB, Sold Out: REGN, GLPG, MNST, BIDU, CRM, LYV, ROST, KRTX, TSHA, ANSS, CCI, ATVI,