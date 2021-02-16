Colony Group Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Sells SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, JPMorgan Chase

Boston, MA, based Investment company Colony Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, McCormick Inc, sells SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, JPMorgan Chase, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Pegasystems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colony Group Llc. As of 2020Q4, Colony Group Llc owns 696 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of COLONY GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colony+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 3,147,271 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.66% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 1,064,853 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 402 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 353,023 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 486,195 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $102.23, with an estimated average price of $94.37. The stock is now traded at around $87.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 171,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $27.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 251,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $200.54 and $234.68, with an estimated average price of $222.07. The stock is now traded at around $241.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.42. The stock is now traded at around $136.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $4.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 287,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,147,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 553.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.85 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,252,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 92.93%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 281,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 370,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.37%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 488,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 112.51%. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $134.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 121,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.59.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.4 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $127.63.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.05 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.97.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47.