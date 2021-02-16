>
Shell Midstream Partners Reschedules Fourth Quarter Financial Results

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:SHLX +1.99%

Houston, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. today announced that the Partnership is rescheduling its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call to Friday, February 19th at 10:00am CST. Shell Midstream Partners’ participants will be Kevin Nichols, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Carsten, Chief Financial Officer and Steve Ledbetter, VP Commercial.

The earnings release and conference call have been rescheduled due to the ongoing impacts of the harsh winter weather occurring across the State of Texas. The Partnership’s first priority is the safety and wellbeing of its employees. With temperatures expected to remain below freezing throughout this week, rolling power outages and winter weather conditions are impacting our employees, operations and office facilities. Rescheduling the release and conference call allows time for our employees to safely return to work.

Financial information, including the earnings release, will be released before markets open on Friday, February 19th. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on the partnership's website at www.shellmidstreampartners.com by clicking on the “2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results” link in the “Events & Conference” section. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the partnership’s website following the event.

About Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream and logistics assets. The Partnership’s assets include interests in entities that own (a) crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers and (b) storage tanks and financing receivables that are secured by pipelines, storage tanks, docks, truck and rail racks and other infrastructure used to stage and transport intermediate and finished products. The Partnership’s assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.

Inquiries:

Shell Media Relations

Americas: +1 832 337 4355

Shell Investor Relations

North America: +1 832 337 2034

* SHELL and the SHELL Pecten are registered trademarks of Shell Trademark Management, B.V. used under license.


