Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) EVP & General Counsel Mark N Rogers Sold $1.3 million of Shares

February 16, 2021 | About: AMKR +3.1%

EVP & General Counsel of Amkor Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark N Rogers (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of AMKR on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $25.34 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology Inc has a market cap of $6.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.960000 with a P/E ratio of 17.95 and P/S ratio of 1.20. The dividend yield of Amkor Technology Inc stocks is 0.16%. Amkor Technology Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Amkor Technology Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of AMKR stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $18.53. The price of the stock has increased by 34.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Winston J Churchill sold 8,207 shares of AMKR stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $24.21. The price of the stock has increased by 3.1% since.
  • EVP & General Counsel Mark N Rogers sold 50,000 shares of AMKR stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $25.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.5% since.
  • Executive Vice President John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of AMKR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $21.35. The price of the stock has increased by 16.91% since.
  • Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 26,657 shares of AMKR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $21.66. The price of the stock has increased by 15.24% since.

