Ppd Inc (PPD) CEO David S Simmons Sold $2.9 million of Shares

CEO of Ppd Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David S Simmons (insider trades) sold 77,065 shares of PPD on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $38.01 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

PPD Inc has a market cap of $13.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.040000 with a P/E ratio of 253.59 and P/S ratio of 2.99. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with PPD Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

