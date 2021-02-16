>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ppd Inc (PPD) CEO David S Simmons Sold $2.9 million of Shares

February 16, 2021 | About: PPD +0.11%

CEO of Ppd Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David S Simmons (insider trades) sold 77,065 shares of PPD on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $38.01 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

PPD Inc has a market cap of $13.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.040000 with a P/E ratio of 253.59 and P/S ratio of 2.99. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with PPD Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO David S Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $38.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PPD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)