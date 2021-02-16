Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $181.98 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $70.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $178.530000 with and P/S ratio of 278.95. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $181.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $178.29. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $182.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.3% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $174.61. The price of the stock has increased by 2.25% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $161.73. The price of the stock has increased by 10.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $185. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of MRNA stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $184.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.27% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $176.98. The price of the stock has increased by 0.88% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $157.46. The price of the stock has increased by 13.38% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $172.99. The price of the stock has increased by 3.2% since.

