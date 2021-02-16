Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) COO C Eric Swank Sold $1.5 million of Shares

COO of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) C Eric Swank (insider trades) sold 31,463 shares of BECN on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $47.21 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc has a market cap of $3.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.970000 with and P/S ratio of 0.47. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Beacon Roofing Supply Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of BECN stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $47.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.

EVP & Chief HR Officer Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of BECN stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $45.33. The price of the stock has increased by 3.62% since.

