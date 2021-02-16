Ulysses Management LLC Buys Visa Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Ulysses Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, ION Acquisition Corp 1, Outfront Media Inc, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ulysses Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ulysses Management LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $552 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 406,649 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,200 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 1,028,912 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) - 2,565,693 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 525,000 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.22%

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $119.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.99. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $17.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 68,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in The Bancorp Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $266.83.

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $33.25.

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Ulysses Management LLC reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 22.22%. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Ulysses Management LLC still held 525,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC reduced to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 25.6%. The sale prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38. The stock is now traded at around $327.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Ulysses Management LLC still held 52,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC reduced to a holding in APi Group Corp by 26.93%. The sale prices were between $13.89 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $15.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Ulysses Management LLC still held 439,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Ulysses Management LLC still held 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Ulysses Management LLC still held 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ulysses Management LLC reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 60%. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Ulysses Management LLC still held 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.