Soros Fund Management LLC Buys QuantumScape Corp, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Clarivate PLC, Sells DraftKings Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, VICI Properties Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Soros Fund Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys QuantumScape Corp, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Clarivate PLC, Elanco Animal Health Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, sells DraftKings Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Immunomedics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soros Fund Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Soros Fund Management LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QS, EEM, CLVT, ELAN, UPST, ALLY, SYF, XLNX, AMZN, EV, LVS, FTAI, NKE, NOW, XLU, QCOM, LAD, TXN, ADI, ALK, CRWD, UBER, BKNG, UNH, DDOG, DISH, XLE, MTN, MRVL, NEP, EQT, ED, KLR, HHC, IQ, STPK, ATCO, SWN,
- Added Positions: DHI, LQD, NLOK, DIS, ATVI, DEN, AXTA, NXPI, GOOGL, SBAC, PFSI, TOL, MXIM, PPG, CHTR, OMF, NAVI,
- Reduced Positions: HAIN, VICI, DRI, SE, PCG, VST, ARMK, AGNC, GM, LPLA, CZR, TMUS, OTIS, CBB, AMBA, FE, VAR, BSIG, MT, ALC, APTV, FOCS, TIF,
- Sold Out: DKNG, IMMU, XLI, AMTD, MCHP, U, MCHI, NGHC, MTG, SIRI, RNR, BXMT, GLIBA, C, SU, AVTR, ZGNX, ETR, FBC, NAV, PTON, CHWY, EGHT, FSLR, EQNR, OMCL, MCS, FRTA, MR, XERS, GNW,
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 5,281,767 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio.
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 18,457,516 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,127,872 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio.
- QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 3,315,063 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 3,703,905 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.28%
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $131.67, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 3,315,063 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 2,512,200 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,094,869 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $30.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $47.84, with an estimated average price of $41.05. The stock is now traded at around $92.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 600,208 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $30.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 691,168 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,703,905 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 46.11%. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,380,518 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 71.55%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 257,328 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Denbury Inc (DEN)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Denbury Inc by 842.36%. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 788,569 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 65.62%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 507,890 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 43.89%. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64. The stock is now traded at around $195.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100,722 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65. Sold Out: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4. Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $124.78. Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14.
