Light Street Capital Management, Llc Buys Sunrun Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Invitae Corp, Datadog Inc

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Light Street Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sunrun Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Cardlytics Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Invitae Corp, Datadog Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sea during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Light Street Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Light Street Capital Management, Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Unity Software Inc (U) - 4,812,816 shares, 22.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43% Sea Ltd (SE) - 808,600 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.87% Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 1,942,300 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 3,335,904 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.69% Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 2,343,700 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.26%

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8. The stock is now traded at around $77.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 1,942,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $47, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 2,137,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 3,351,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $146.08, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $155.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 447,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.18. The stock is now traded at around $154.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 404,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Rapid7 Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $92.55, with an estimated average price of $71.69. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 553,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 1072.25%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 960,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 73.26%. The purchase prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 2,343,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,335,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $421.43.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2.