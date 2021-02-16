Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Align Technology Inc, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Qualcomm Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FCX, ALGN, FIXD, QCOM, QQEW, PWR, SPLG, GPS, FDN, PLTR, LMBS, FTCS, SPYG, ESGU, SPAB, GOVT, PICK, ABNB, NEE, LQD, PGX, FXL, FTA, SPIB, SPDW, VZ, FTC, IGSB, HYLS, IWM, JPEM, AFL, JNJ, FDT, FEM, HD, FVD, V, DE, EFG, AVGO, JPM, SHYG, SCCO, HON, GM, ABT, PSX, IDXX, BP, MTB, NXPI, LRCX, MBB, APTV, SPSM, VLUE, MCHP, PH, PG, FEP, CMI, FPX, CAT, BAC, FSKR,

ORLY, FDX, IJK, IJR, QTEC, IGIB, PFE, TIP, IJH, WMT, IVW, ONEQ, ZM, DVY, MSFT, LLY, IGLB, SCHM, IYW, USMV, LOW, T, HYG, ITOT, DIS, UPS, SCHB, NFLX, FEX, Reduced Positions: QQQ, NVDA, AMZN, IYM, AAPL, AMD, IVV, LULU, EFA, LB, IEMG, FTSM, CVNA, GOOG, CMG, SHV, SCHX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,432 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,557 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.8% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,312 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 25,254 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 11,857 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 118,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $614.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 4,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 42,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 13,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $84.64 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $108.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 18,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 25,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 347.28%. The purchase prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.62. The stock is now traded at around $442.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 15,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 641.19%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $261.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 8,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 261.61%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 22,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 146.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 19,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd by 261.36%. The purchase prices were between $115.55 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 60.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $255.33 and $290.2, with an estimated average price of $277.37.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $321.76 and $390.09, with an estimated average price of $354.5.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $252.63 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $272.58.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $150.78 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $163.55.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36.