Jade Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Boeing Co, Southwest Airlines Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Lear Corp, Aptiv PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Investment company Jade Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Southwest Airlines Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, General Electric Co, The Middleby Corp, sells Lear Corp, Aptiv PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, IPG Photonics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jade Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Jade Capital Advisors, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Jade Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jade+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Boeing Co (BA) - 45,000 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 175,000 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 95,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) - 330,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.12% General Electric Co (GE) - 500,000 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.11%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.72 and $139.02, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $134.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.6 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $40.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 245.61%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 197,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 94.12%. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kraton Corp by 425.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $199.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Domtar Corp by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67. The stock is now traded at around $97.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $114.78 and $164.69, with an estimated average price of $141.11.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The sale prices were between $33.44 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.12.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $168.83 and $225.05, with an estimated average price of $200.75.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $98.19 and $121.25, with an estimated average price of $112.82.