Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC Buys Flutter Entertainment PLC, DraftKings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Nelnet Inc, Dell Technologies Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: TME +7.36% PPBA +0% DKNG -0.93% AAL +3.18% UBER -0.18% CRM +3.42%

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Flutter Entertainment PLC, DraftKings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Nelnet Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC
  1. Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 2,026,000 shares, 24.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  2. Flutter Entertainment PLC (PPBA) - 65,600 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 50,600 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  4. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 157,000 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05%
  5. Air Canada (ACDVF) - 365,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
New Purchase: Flutter Entertainment PLC (PPBA)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $81.37, with an estimated average price of $76.68. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.27%. The holding were 65,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.



Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

