GCIC Ltd. Buys Morgan Stanley, Parker Hannifin Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Mastercard Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: MS +1.93% PH -0.01% NKE -0.29% TSM +1.44% AAPL -1.61% PANW -0.48% AMD -2.46% FIVE +1.36% EXAS -0.47% SNAP +1.36% FTCH +0.35% AM +1.21%

Toronto, A6, based Investment company GCIC Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Parker Hannifin Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nike Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Lowe's Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Mastercard Inc, Danaher Corp, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GCIC Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, GCIC Ltd. owns 678 stocks with a total value of $42.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GCIC Ltd.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,278,788 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 15,976,372 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 22,057,760 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  4. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 9,130,077 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  5. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 17,938,070 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

GCIC Ltd. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,377,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

GCIC Ltd. initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.35 and $174.98, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 765,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

GCIC Ltd. initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.18. The stock is now traded at around $154.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 846,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

GCIC Ltd. initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,389,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

GCIC Ltd. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,727,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

GCIC Ltd. initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.19 and $121.25, with an estimated average price of $112.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 935,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

GCIC Ltd. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 2485456.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 5,716,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

GCIC Ltd. added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 7811.32%. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,250,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

GCIC Ltd. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 129.20%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,725,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

GCIC Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 70.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,459,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

GCIC Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 39.98%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,011,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

GCIC Ltd. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 494233.33%. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $393.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 593,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

GCIC Ltd. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

GCIC Ltd. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

GCIC Ltd. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

GCIC Ltd. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

GCIC Ltd. sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $150.68.

Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

GCIC Ltd. sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $261.16 and $301.66, with an estimated average price of $280.69.



