Kidder Stephen W Buys Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Chubb, Chevron Corp, EOG Resources Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: HON -0.06% NKE -0.29% TJX -0.74% SFIX -0.78% EOG +3.41%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Kidder Stephen W (Current Portfolio) buys Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, TJX Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, sells Chubb, Chevron Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kidder Stephen W. As of 2020Q4, Kidder Stephen W owns 65 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kidder Stephen W
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,744 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,340 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 76,542 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,468 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,504 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%
New Purchase: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 221.43%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Nike Inc by 24.22%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 59,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61.



