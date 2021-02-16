Kidder Stephen W Buys Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Chubb, Chevron Corp, EOG Resources Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Kidder Stephen W (Current Portfolio) buys Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, TJX Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, sells Chubb, Chevron Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kidder Stephen W. As of 2020Q4, Kidder Stephen W owns 65 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SFIX,

SFIX, Added Positions: HON, NKE, TJX, UNH, BDX, FISV, XYL, CVS, CSCO, IVV, GE,

HON, NKE, TJX, UNH, BDX, FISV, XYL, CVS, CSCO, IVV, GE, Reduced Positions: CB, AAPL, CVX, MSFT, ABT, GOOGL, INTC, DHR, BRK.B, MMM, MA, CNI, PYPL, KO, ABBV, NSRGY, ATR, XLNX, NVDA, UL, PG, EMR, GOOG, ADI, NVS, SYY, SPY, DIS, ROK, JNJ, HD, UNP, ILMN, PEP, RTX, WMT, MRK, TSLA, XOM, FIS, HSY,

CB, AAPL, CVX, MSFT, ABT, GOOGL, INTC, DHR, BRK.B, MMM, MA, CNI, PYPL, KO, ABBV, NSRGY, ATR, XLNX, NVDA, UL, PG, EMR, GOOG, ADI, NVS, SYY, SPY, DIS, ROK, JNJ, HD, UNP, ILMN, PEP, RTX, WMT, MRK, TSLA, XOM, FIS, HSY, Sold Out: EOG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,744 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,340 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 76,542 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,468 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,504 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%

Kidder Stephen W initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 221.43%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in Nike Inc by 24.22%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kidder Stephen W added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 59,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kidder Stephen W sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61.