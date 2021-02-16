Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. Buys Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Carvana Co, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, PG&E Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

Investment company Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Carvana Co, Expedia Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, PG&E Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSFT, JPM, CVNA, SFIX, THRY, GFL,

MSFT, JPM, CVNA, SFIX, THRY, GFL, Added Positions: EXPE, AMZN, BKNG, KRC, TMUS, FB, AMRN,

EXPE, AMZN, BKNG, KRC, TMUS, FB, AMRN, Reduced Positions: FIS, HLT, FATE, DIS, CCK, CARR, NFLX,

FIS, HLT, FATE, DIS, CCK, CARR, NFLX, Sold Out: PCG, CHTR, DDOG, CHRS, PHR, TXG,

Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,136,364 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 1,459,517 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.51% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 567,735 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.46% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 684,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.12% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 1,853,163 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 344,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 591,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41. The stock is now traded at around $296.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 269,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 663,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 898,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $29.18, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 243,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 124.12%. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02. The stock is now traded at around $147.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 684,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 152.52%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 23,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 136.00%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 65.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 912,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.1.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.41.