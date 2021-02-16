Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells CarMax Inc, General Motors Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells CarMax Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: UBER, MU, ULTA, VLRS,

UBER, MU, ULTA, VLRS, Reduced Positions: KMX,

KMX, Sold Out: GM,

For the details of Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teewinot+capital+advisers%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 6,128,882 shares, 25.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15% Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 400,450 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 62,673 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 103,979 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,448 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 230.89%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 101.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 99,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38. The stock is now traded at around $327.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 52,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01.