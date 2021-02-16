>
Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells CarMax Inc, General Motors Co

February 16, 2021 | About: UBER -0.18% MU -0.31% ULTA +2.47% GM -0.26%

New York, NY, based Investment company Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells CarMax Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.
  1. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 6,128,882 shares, 25.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
  2. Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 400,450 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio.
  3. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 62,673 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio.
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 103,979 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,448 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio.
Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 230.89%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 101.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 99,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38. The stock is now traded at around $327.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 52,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01.



