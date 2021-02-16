Dempze Nancy E Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Chubb, Biogen Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Dempze Nancy E (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, sells Chubb, Biogen Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Chevron Corp, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dempze Nancy E. As of 2020Q4, Dempze Nancy E owns 57 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPY, HON,

SPY, HON, Added Positions: NKE, ADP, TJX, BDX, FISV, JNJ, CVS, UL, RTX, UNH, HD, PG, ILMN, NVS, ROK, XYL,

NKE, ADP, TJX, BDX, FISV, JNJ, CVS, UL, RTX, UNH, HD, PG, ILMN, NVS, ROK, XYL, Reduced Positions: CB, AAPL, CVX, DHR, ABT, PEP, ITW, PYPL, NSRGY, GOOG,

CB, AAPL, CVX, DHR, ABT, PEP, ITW, PYPL, NSRGY, GOOG, Sold Out: BIIB, CSCO,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,173 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 20,839 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 12,899 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 39,482 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,237 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in Nike Inc by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66.

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.