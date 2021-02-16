>
Dempze Nancy E Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Chubb, Biogen Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: NKE -0.29% SPY -0.09% HON -0.06% BIIB +0.46% CSCO -1.65%

Investment company Dempze Nancy E (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, sells Chubb, Biogen Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Chevron Corp, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dempze Nancy E. As of 2020Q4, Dempze Nancy E owns 57 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dempze Nancy E's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dempze+nancy+e/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dempze Nancy E
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,173 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 20,839 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 12,899 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 39,482 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,237 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in Nike Inc by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.



