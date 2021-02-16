>
Solas Capital Management, LLC Buys Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Concentrix Corp, Tetra Technologies Inc, Sells EMCORE Corp, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, IEC Electronics Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: SFE +3.82% CNXC +0.24% TTI +2.67% CLDT +1.06%

Investment company Solas Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Concentrix Corp, Tetra Technologies Inc, Chatham Lodging Trust, sells EMCORE Corp, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, IEC Electronics Corp, Liberty Latin America during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solas Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Solas Capital Management, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Solas Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/solas+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Solas Capital Management, LLC
  1. Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN) - 3,921,938 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio.
  2. News Corp (NWSA) - 600,000 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio.
  3. BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 334,073 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.4%
  4. SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH) - 565,368 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
  5. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) - 1,500,000 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE)

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 482,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 30,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI)

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tetra Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.51 and $0.88, with an estimated average price of $0.69. The stock is now traded at around $2.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,146,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

Solas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chatham Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $11.94, with an estimated average price of $9.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.



